India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in several districts of the Tamil Nadu state till 4 December. For today, the weather department has predicted moderate thunderstorms, moderate rain with lighting and light rains in several districts for three hours i.e. till 9 am.

As per the latest IMD update, “Moderate Thunderstorms and lightning with Moderate rain is very likely at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Thirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamilnadu." Moreover, the weather department has also predicted light Thunderstorm and lightning with Light to Moderate rain is very likely at isolated places over Villupuram, Ranipet, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Thiruppur, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Virudhunagar Nilgiris and Theni districts of Tamilnadu Puducherry & Karaikal in the next three hours."

The weather department has also predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal area.

For 3 December, IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry while heavy rain over Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area.

For 4 December, it has issued extremely heavy rain warning at one or two places over Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, while heavy to Very heavy rain over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Vellore.

Apart from this, IMD has also warned that the sea will rougher than usual in the coastal areas amid the looming fear of cyclone over Tamil Nadu. The sea has gone 100 metres backwards, where the shore's breadth has increased at Velankanni Beach in Nagapattinam district due to the cyclone effect. The northeast monsoon is intensifying and heavy rain is taking place in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, after the IMD's prediction of a cyclonic storm in the state, CM MK Stalin instructed all concerned officials to take precautionary measures, including evacuating people from the places likely to be hit by the cyclone.