According to a medical bulletin, 23,863 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 14,26,915, leaving 2,53,576 active infections. Chennai accounted for 6,297 new infections, totalling 4,56,496 till date.
The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities too with 6,031 deaths reported so far. The number of samples tested today was 1,70,355 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,56,04,311.
Sivagangai recorded 210, Tenkasi 427, Thanjavur 813, Theni 808, Thirupathur 544, Thiruvannamalai 590, Thiruvarur 717, Tuticorin 928, Tirunelveli 665, Vellore 586, Villupuram 542 and Virudhunagar 445, the bulletin said. Among the 365 deceased, 72 were without any pre-existing illness, including a 20-year-old man from Virudhunagar who succumbed due to COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.