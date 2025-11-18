Chennai weather today: Are Tamil Nadu schools shut due to heavy rains? IMD sounds alert in 12 districts

Tamil Nadu is witnessing heavy rains due to the formation of a low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for several districts of the state, predicting heavy rains.

On 17 November, several districts were placed on an orange alert in view of continuous rainfall through Sunday night which caused waterlogging several in low-lying areas. Traffic movement was disrupted as streets and roads were inundated. District collectors had announced the closure of all government, private and aided schools in Chennai and adjoining districts for Monday. The announcement about school closure came after IMD issued a weather alert on 16 November evening.

Amid heavy rain warning, authorities announced closure of all government and government-aided schools, private schools and all colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal. However, no official notification regarding closure of schools in Chennai on 18 November has been released yet. This implies that schools will reopen on Tuesday and classes will resume as normal.

The Meteorological Department in a post on X stated, “IMD Weather Alert ! Light to moderate rain/thundershowers expected across many areas with isolated heavy rainfall in: Tamil Nadu (Nov 18–23, very heavy on Nov 17) Kerala & Mahe (Nov 17–20, 22–23) Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema (Nov 17–18) Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Nov 19–22, very heavy Nov 20–22)”

A total of 12 districts are on yellow alert today, including Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Ķanniyakumari, Karu Ranipet, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Thire Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai and Viluppuram.

IMD in its latest press release stated, “Light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorm at most/many places with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu during 18th -23rd.” Furthermore, Tamil Nadu is set to witness thunderstorms and lightning till 21 November.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in Kerala till 20 November and on 22 and 23 November, in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on 18 November and in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 19 November.

The weather agency added, “Thunderstorms with lightning very likely …. over Kerala & Mahe during 17th 19th; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 17th & 18th; over Andaman & Nicobar Islands 18th -23rd November.” According to the weather agency, a low pressure area is expected to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 22 November.