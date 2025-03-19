Tamil Nadu shocker: French woman lured to Tiruvannamalai with ’moksha’ promise, sexually assaulted

In a shocking incident, a 46-year-old woman from France was allegedly taken to the top of a sacred hill in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district and sexually assaulted by a tourist guide under the pretext of attaining ‘moksha’ (salvation), reported India Today.

According to the report, the victim arrived in Tiruvannamalai in January 2025 and resided in a private ashram. Though public access to the Deepamalai hill was banned following a landslide in 2024, the victim climbed the 2,668-foot-high hill along with a group of guides.

After reaching the hilltop, she entered a cave to meditate, where a tourist guide named Venkatesan allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Later, the victim managed to escape and descended the hill before filing a complaint with the Thiruvannamalai West Police. To probe the incident, the police formed special teams and arrested Venkatesan.

Meanwhile, the victim has been admitted to the district government hospital for treatment and the probe is underway.

Known for its spiritual significance, Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai is home to 14 sacred locations, including the Annamalaiyar temple and Ramana Maharishi ashram.

Tiruvannamalai has also been long been a popular destination for foreign nationals seeking spiritual awakening, and many stay in the district for extended periods.

Similar incident Earlier on March 13, a British woman was allegedly raped by a man she met on Instagram at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area. The woman also claimed that another man molested her in the hotel's lift when she went to ask for help.

Police said they have taken both the accused into custody.

The woman had met the accused on social media and had decided to meet him in person in India after they started talking regularly, police said.