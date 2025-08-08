Tamil Nadu takes on Centre’s NEP, MK Stalin rolls out ‘two-language’ policy: 'Don't want students to mug up'

Tamil Nadu takes on Centre’s NEP, MK Stalin rolls out ‘two-language’ policy: 'Don't want students to mug up'

Garvit Bhirani
Published8 Aug 2025, 12:21 PM IST
In this image released by @Udhaystalin via X on Aug. 7, 2025, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin during a book release event organised on the death anniversary of former chief minister M. Karunanidhi. (@Udhaystalin on X via PTI Photo)
In this image released by @Udhaystalin via X on Aug. 7, 2025, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin during a book release event organised on the death anniversary of former chief minister M. Karunanidhi. (@Udhaystalin on X via PTI Photo) (@Udhaystalin)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced the State Education Policy (SEP) and countered the central government's National Education Policy (NEP), stating to adhere to the two-language policy considering “unique mind” of the state. He stated that he doesn't want students to mug-up.

While addressing the crowd at Anna Centenary Library Auditorium, “Through this education policy, we don't want students just to mug up, but think and get educated. Physical education will be taught along with studies. Importantly, I want to say firmly that we will follow two two-language policy and it is our firm policy.”

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsTamil Nadu takes on Centre’s NEP, MK Stalin rolls out ‘two-language’ policy: 'Don't want students to mug up'
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.