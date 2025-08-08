Tamil Nadu takes on Centre’s NEP, MK Stalin rolls out ‘two-language’ policy: 'Don't want students to mug up'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced the State Education Policy (SEP) and countered the central government's National Education Policy (NEP), stating to adhere to the two-language policy considering “unique mind” of the state. He stated that he doesn't want students to mug-up.

While addressing the crowd at Anna Centenary Library Auditorium, “Through this education policy, we don't want students just to mug up, but think and get educated. Physical education will be taught along with studies. Importantly, I want to say firmly that we will follow two two-language policy and it is our firm policy.”