2 min read

Madurai train coach fire: 9 dead, 8 injured; forensic experts examine coach; Southern Railway offers ex-gratia. Check latest updates here.

Madurai train accident: Forensic experts on 27 August are carrying out examination of the train coach that caught fire at the Madurai railway station yesterday. The Southern Railway said that the fire was triggered by an “illegally smuggled gas cylinder". In an official statement, Southern Railways Chief Public Relations Officer B Guganesan said the fire broke out at 5.15 am in a private party coach at the Madurai yard and the blaze was put out by 7.15 am. The official toll from the horrific fire incident at a train coach in Madurai was pegged at 9 while another 8 passengers were gravely injured in the incident. Also Read: What caused Tamil Nadu train fire mishap that killed 9 people? Explained Madurai train accident: Here are top 10 updates you need to know 1. Forensic experts carry out their examination of the train coach that caught fire at the Madurai railway station yesterday. 2. Earlier, B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway in a statement said, “An inquiry into the Madurai train coach fire incident will be held today under the Southern Circle Railway Safety Commissioner." The Southern Railway has also urged the public to share information or evidence in connection with the incident with the officials concerned. 3. Earlier, on Saturday, Southern Railway said the culprits involved in the Madurai Train fire incident will face the 'full force of the law'. Addressing reporters, the general manager of Southern Railway, RN Singh, said, "An FIR has been filed by the GRP under relevant IPC sections and those of the Railway Act. Those responsible will face the full force of the law." 4. Yesterday, the bodies of 9 people who died in the train accident were taken to Chennai and Uttar Pradesh from the Madurai Government Hospital.

5. Southern Railway announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to the next kin of the deceased.

6. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and announced an ex-gratia of ₹3 lakh. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) CM Stalin wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Madurai Railway junction where nine precious lives were lost in a train fire accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the deceased. To support the affected families, an ex-gratia of ₹3 lakh will be provided."

7. President Droupadi Murmu also paid her sincere condolences and wrote, “Deeply pained to learn about the tragic loss of lives in a fire accident in a stationary train near Madurai junction, Tamil Nadu. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

8. Officials told PTI that Shatru Daman Singh, Manorama Agarwal and daughter Himani Bansal, Shanti Devi, Parmeshwar Dayal Gupta were among the deceased. The other deceased have been identified as Ankul Kashyap (32), Deepak Kashyap (20) and Harish Kumar Bhasin alias Pappu Bhasin (60), all residents of Sitapur.

9. The family members of the injured said the treatment of their relatives was going on at Madurai's Rajaji Medical Hospital.

10.