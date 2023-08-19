StartupTN, the state's nodal agency for startups and innovation, is hosting the "Tamil Nadu Startup Thiruvizha 2023" at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on August 19 and 20, stated an official release on August 17. This inaugural two-day event aims to celebrate entrepreneurship in Tamil Nadu and showcase the government's support for startups and aspiring entrepreneurs at various stages of growth, ANI reported.

The event will commence with a video address by Chief Minister MK Stalin, and it will feature speeches from Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises TM Anbarasan, and Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa. "The ministers will dedicate novel initiatives by StartupTN to benefit Startups and ecosystem stakeholders before inaugurating the exhibition," said Sivarajah Ramanathan, StartupTN Mission Director and CEO Sivarajah. He added, more than 1,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu and the global ecosystem are expected to participate in various sessions, including keynote talks, fireside chats, panel discussions, and plenary discussions covering a wide range of topics.

The event will include a convention with over 50 prominent speakers, including leaders in the startup ecosystem, subject matter experts, heads of leading state startup missions in India, and government officials. It will also feature an expo with more than 450 stalls showcasing startups and a pitching session.

The expo is expected to attract at least 10,000 attendees, including startup founders and stakeholders from the Tamil Nadu Startup ecosystem and the Global Tamil diaspora. StartupTN has provided a free lounge with seating for 50 startup founders to launch their unique startup brands, products, or services. Over 75 startups have expressed interest in utilising this opportunity. The event will also facilitate one-on-one interactions between startups, investors, and other stakeholders.

Web 3 (Metaverse) pavilion

Additionally, the event will include a Web 3 (Metaverse) experience pavilion, live product demos, and pitch sessions where startups can present to angel investors and venture capital funds for potential investment.

StartupTN, operating under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu, serves as the state's nodal agency for startups and innovation. Its mission is to create an inclusive ecosystem that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship, transforming the state into an innovation-driven economy by supporting technologically innovative and socially impactful startups from diverse backgrounds.

(With inputs from ANI)