Tamil Nadu: Two-day startup fest 'Thiruvizha 2023' to begin in Coimbatore today
Tamil Nadu Startup Thiruvizha 2023, a two-day event celebrating entrepreneurship and government support for startups, will be held in Coimbatore on August 19 and 20.
StartupTN, the state's nodal agency for startups and innovation, is hosting the "Tamil Nadu Startup Thiruvizha 2023" at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on August 19 and 20, stated an official release on August 17. This inaugural two-day event aims to celebrate entrepreneurship in Tamil Nadu and showcase the government's support for startups and aspiring entrepreneurs at various stages of growth, ANI reported.