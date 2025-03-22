Tamil Nadu weather: Heavy rain lashes Thoothukudi amid IMD’s yellow alert| Watch

Tamil Nadu weather: Residents in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi woke up to a fresh spell of rain on Saturday, March 22. The India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert, predicting showers during the day.

Watch video here:

Advertisement

Rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds IMD's latest press release states, "Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-50 kmph) likely over Tamilnadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema during 22nd - 24th (sic)."

Advertisement

Also Read | Tamil Nadu DGP Releases Giottus Handbook for Investigations into Digital Assets

In Tamil Nadu's capital, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. Chennai weather forecast for March 22 and 23 predicts ‘generally cloudy sky with light rain.’ Thereafter, pertly cloud sky is expected until March 27, as per extended range forecast.

Advertisement

IMD issues yellow and orange alerts The weather agency issued orange alert for Kanyakumari, predicting possibility of thunderstorm, lightening and moderate rain on March 22. Likewise, a yellow alert has been issued for Thoothukudi, Trinulveli, Theni and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu, signifying possibility of thunderstorm, lightening and light to moderate rain on March 22.

Furthermore, IMD forecasted wet spells in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra's Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim and Bihar on March 22. Possibility of hailstorms has also been forecasted for Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar.

Also Read | Watch | Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu prepares for Thir Theri

Weather forecast for next week Forecasting weather conditions between March 27 and April 2, IMD in its press release dated March 20 stated, “Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over northeast India and south Peninsular & adjoining central India during some to many days of the week."

Advertisement