Tamil Nadu weather: Heavy rain lashes Thoothukudi amid IMD’s yellow alert| Watch

Tamil Nadu weather: Residents of Thoothukudi witnessed downpours on March 22 morning. The Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert, forecasting showers during the day.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated22 Mar 2025, 07:58 AM IST
Advertisement
Tamil Nadu weather: Residents of Thoothukudi witnessed fresh rain on March 22 morning.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Tamil Nadu weather: Residents in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi woke up to a fresh spell of rain on Saturday, March 22. The India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert, predicting showers during the day.

Watch video here:

Advertisement

Rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds

IMD's latest press release states, "Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-50 kmph) likely over Tamilnadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema during 22nd - 24th (sic)."

Advertisement
Also Read | Tamil Nadu DGP Releases Giottus Handbook for Investigations into Digital Assets

In Tamil Nadu's capital, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. Chennai weather forecast for March 22 and 23 predicts ‘generally cloudy sky with light rain.’ Thereafter, pertly cloud sky is expected until March 27, as per extended range forecast.

Advertisement
Also Read | French woman lured to Tiruvannamalai with ’moksha’ promise, sexually assaulted

IMD issues yellow and orange alerts

The weather agency issued orange alert for Kanyakumari, predicting possibility of thunderstorm, lightening and moderate rain on March 22. Likewise, a yellow alert has been issued for Thoothukudi, Trinulveli, Theni and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu, signifying possibility of thunderstorm, lightening and light to moderate rain on March 22.

Furthermore, IMD forecasted wet spells in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra's Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim and Bihar on March 22. Possibility of hailstorms has also been forecasted for Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar.

Also Read | Watch | Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu prepares for Thir Theri

Weather forecast for next week

Forecasting weather conditions between March 27 and April 2, IMD in its press release dated March 20 stated, “Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over northeast India and south Peninsular & adjoining central India during some to many days of the week."

Advertisement

Overall, rainfall is likely to be above normal over south Peninsular India and below normal over rest parts of the country during the week, IMD said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTamil Nadu weather: Heavy rain lashes Thoothukudi amid IMD’s yellow alert| Watch
First Published:22 Mar 2025, 07:58 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App