Tamil Nadu rains: SpiceJet issued an advisory for its passengers as widespread rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu on December 12. The carrier informed passengers that departures, arrivals, and consequential flights might be affected by the heavy rains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SpiceJet posted on X, “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Chennai (MAA), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Tamil Nadu weather update The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange and yellow alert across several districts in Tamil Nadu. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai predicted heavy rains at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, an orange alert for very heavy rains has been issued at isolated places over the state's Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai districts.

Holiday declared in schools In light of the heavy rain forecast today, a holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet and Tiruvallur.

Heavy rains to continue in Tamil Nadu? As per RMC Chennai, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal area until December 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A yellow alert for heavy rains has been predicted on December 13 over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu. On 16 and 17, heavy rains have been predicted at one or two places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Delhi records season’s coldest morning Delhi witnessed its coldest morning of the season on Thursday after temperatures dipped to 4.5 degrees Celsius. This marks the second consecutive day that the national capital's minimum temperature has fallen below 5 degrees Celsius.