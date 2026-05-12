CM Vijay appoints personal astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, who predicted TVK win, as OSD

Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, personal astrologer of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (Political) in the Chief Minister’s Office, an official order said.
The renowned astrologer had predicted actor Vijay's political rise in 2024.
"Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining. The terms and conditions in this regard will be issued separately," said an order signed by Reeta Harish Thakkar, principal secretary to the Tamil Nadu government.
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Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, the personal astrologer of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (Political) in the Chief Minister’s Office. He had predicted Vijay's political rise and win in 2024.
Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has about four decades of experience in Vedic astrology, numerology, and meditation-based guidance. He is known as a high-profile celebrity and political astrologer, and he changed his name from Pandit Vettrivel to Radhan Pandit after moving to Delhi in 2008.
CM Vijay likely appointed JCD Prabhakar as Speaker because he is a seasoned politician with deep connections across political camps, which is crucial for managing the Assembly's functioning. This choice ensures a smooth running of the government, especially since TVK does not have a simple majority on its own.
CM Vijay faces challenges including managing coalition stability, administrative inexperience, high-cost poll promises straining finances, building a long-term party structure, and maintaining constructive ties with the central government.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by C Joseph Vijay, registered a major victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single-largest party. This win ended the six-decade-long duopoly of the DMK and AIADMK, significantly altering the state's political landscape.
Vijay took the oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on 10 May.
With about four decades of experience in Vedic astrology, numerology and meditation-based guidance, Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is one of India's most high-profile celebrity and political astrologers.
Originally known as Pandit Vettrivel, the astrologer moved to Delhi in 2008, where he changed his name to Radhan Pandit.
Pandit's clients are mostly Indian politicians, according to media reports across the BJP, Congress, DMK, and AIADMK.
Pandit has been among the most vocal public supporters of actor-politician Vijay and TVK. He described Vijay's horoscope as having extraordinary “tsunami-like” strength for political success well before the April elections in Tamil Nadu.
Pandit predicted that Vijay would become the chief minister with over 150 seats in Tamil Nadu. He also stated that Tamil Nadu temples would be elevated to world-class standards under Vijay's leadership.
Back in 2024, his YouTube video explained in detail why Vijay would succeed in politics.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) registered a major victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single-largest party with 108 seats. Vijay became chief minister with the support of Congress and other smaller parties.