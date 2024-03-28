Tamil Nadu's Erode MP and MDMK leader A Ganeshamurthi dies of cardiac arrest following suicide attempt
Erode MP and MDMK leader A Ganeshamurthi who attempted suicide on March 24, died of cardiac arrest early on Thursday, March 28, morning at a private hospital in Coimbatore.
Erode MP and MDMK leader A Ganeshamurthi who allegedly attempted suicide a few days ago, died of cardiac arrest early on Thursday morning at a private hospital in Coimbatore. He was 76.
