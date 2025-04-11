Tamil New Year 2025: Date and time to celebrate Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka

Tamil New Year 2025: Puthandu, or Tamil New Year, will be celebrated on April 14, 2025, marking the first day of the Tamil calendar. This festival holds cultural significance and is observed with traditional dishes, family gatherings, and rituals.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published11 Apr 2025, 02:25 PM IST
Tamil New Year 2025: The day is filled with cultural traditions, family gatherings, and rituals, symbolising new beginnings and prosperity for Tamil communities.

Tamil New Year 2025: Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year or Varusha pirappu, is the first day of year on the Tamil calendar which is going to be celebrated on Monday, April 14, with great fervour and enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu, Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka. The festival holds immense cultural and spiritual importance for Tamil communities around the world. The festival is observed on first day of Tamil month Chithirai.

Tamil New Year 2025 date

According to Drik Panchang, Puthandu will be celebrated on April 14.

Puthandu auspicious time

Sankranti Moment on Puthandu - 03:30 AM

Tamil New Year 2025 celebration

“In Tamil Nadu when Sankranthi takes place after sunrise and before sunset the year begins on the same day. If Sankranthi takes place after sunset then the year begins on the following day,” Drik Panchang states. Drik Panchang further notes that Dan-Punya activities during Mesha Sankranthi should be done after considering exact moment of Sankranthi.

The day begins with paying reverence to auspicious items such as gold, betel leaves, mirror, fruits, and flowers. People relish traditional dishes like Mango Pachadi on this day.

Tamil New Year 2025 significance

It is a symbolic of a new cycle of growth, prosperity, and hope. The day is an auspicious time to set off fresh ventures, make resolutions, and spend time with family. During this time of celebration, Tamilians pay reverence, seek blessings for peace, happiness, and abundance in the year ahead.

How Tamil New Year date is decided?

The Tamil New Year is based on the movement of the Sun. It marks the beginning of the year when the Sun enters the Mesha Rashi (Aries), an event known as Mesha Sankranthi. If Sankranthi takes place after sunrise but before sunset, the New Year is celebrated on the same day in Tamil Nadu. However, if the Sun enters Mesha Rashi after sunset, the celebration takes place on the following day.

First Published:11 Apr 2025, 02:25 PM IST
