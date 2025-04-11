Tamil New Year 2025: Date and time to celebrate Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka

Tamil New Year 2025: Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year or Varusha pirappu, is the first day of year on the Tamil calendar which is going to be celebrated on Monday, April 14, with great fervour and enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu, Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka. The festival holds immense cultural and spiritual importance for Tamil communities around the world. The festival is observed on first day of Tamil month Chithirai.

Tamil New Year 2025 date According to Drik Panchang, Puthandu will be celebrated on April 14.

Puthandu auspicious time Sankranti Moment on Puthandu - 03:30 AM

Tamil New Year 2025 celebration “In Tamil Nadu when Sankranthi takes place after sunrise and before sunset the year begins on the same day. If Sankranthi takes place after sunset then the year begins on the following day,” Drik Panchang states. Drik Panchang further notes that Dan-Punya activities during Mesha Sankranthi should be done after considering exact moment of Sankranthi.

The day begins with paying reverence to auspicious items such as gold, betel leaves, mirror, fruits, and flowers. People relish traditional dishes like Mango Pachadi on this day.

Tamil New Year 2025 significance It is a symbolic of a new cycle of growth, prosperity, and hope. The day is an auspicious time to set off fresh ventures, make resolutions, and spend time with family. During this time of celebration, Tamilians pay reverence, seek blessings for peace, happiness, and abundance in the year ahead.

