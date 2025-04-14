Tamil New Year 2025: Explore 25+ wishes, WhatsApp-Facebook status and message ideas to make Puthandu festival special

Tamil New Year 2025: Puthandu, commonly known as Tamil New Year, is being celebrated on April 14, 2025, coinciding with Ambedkar Jayanti. Puthandu marks the first day of the Tamil calendar and holds immense cultural significance.

Tamil New Year 2025: Date Puthandu in being celebrated on April 14 as suggested by Drik Panchang. Puthandu auspicious time is given below:

Sankranti Moment on Puthandu - 3:30 AM

Drik Panchang states, “In Tamil Nadu when Sankranthi takes place after sunrise and before sunset the year begins on the same day. If Sankranthi takes place after sunset then the year begins on the following day.”

Tamil New Year 2025: Celebrations Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu and other Sourh-east Asian countries, on this day devotees feast on traditional dishes, wear new clothes, visit temples, decorate their homes, participate in family gatherings and rituals and make rangoli called kolams.

Let's explore wishes, WhatsApp-Facebook status and message ideas to make Puthandu festival special for loved ones.

Tamil New Year 2025: Wishes Celebrate the day with zeal and enthusiasm as it is the time to welcome the new year. Happy Tamil New Year. Let the new year fill your life with hope, enthusiasm and love. Iniya Tamil Puthandu Nalvazhthukal. As you celebrate Puthandu, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Tamil New Year. Happy Puthandu! May this Tamil New Year bring you abundant happiness, good health, and success in all your endeavours. As you celebrate Puthandu, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Tamil New Year. On this auspicious day of Puthandu, may your home be filled with laughter, your heart with peace, and your life with endless blessings. May the brightness of Puthandu illuminate your path towards a fulfilling and prosperous future. Happy Tamil New Year. Warmest wishes to you and your loved ones on Puthandu! May the New Year ahead be filled with prosperity, happiness, and positivity. Each and every new year is an opportunity for us to begin fresh and make our dreams come true. A very Happy Tamil New Year to you. Let this Puthandu be the brightest year of your life. May you attain new heights of success and touch new levels of spirituality in 2023. Puthandu Vazhtukal to you and your family. From this Puthandu let us move forward with positivity towards our dreams. Let us face all the problems with courage and emerge as a winner. Wishing you a beautiful and Happy New Year. On the occasion of Tamil New Year, I wish each and every day of this upcoming year unfold many new surprises and beautiful smiles for you and your family. Happy Tamil New Year. Let's welcome this Tamil New Year with open arms and celebrate the new beginnings with joy and enthusiasm. Happy Puthandu! On this auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, I pray for your well-being and success in all your endeavors. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal!