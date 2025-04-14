Tamil New Year 2025: Explore 25+ wishes, WhatsApp-Facebook status and message ideas to make Puthandu festival special

Tamil New Year 2025: Puthandu, commonly known as Tamil New Year, is being celebrated on April 14, 2025, coinciding with Ambedkar Jayanti. Puthandu marks the first day of the Tamil calendar and holds immense cultural significance.
Puthandu in being celebrated on April 14 as suggested by Drik Panchang. Puthandu auspicious time is given below:
Sankranti Moment on Puthandu - 3:30 AM
Drik Panchang states, “In Tamil Nadu when Sankranthi takes place after sunrise and before sunset the year begins on the same day. If Sankranthi takes place after sunset then the year begins on the following day.”
Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu and other Sourh-east Asian countries, on this day devotees feast on traditional dishes, wear new clothes, visit temples, decorate their homes, participate in family gatherings and rituals and make rangoli called kolams.
Let's explore wishes, WhatsApp-Facebook status and message ideas to make Puthandu festival special for loved ones.
