Puthandu 2025: Chennai rings in Tamil New Year — Here’s what’s open and closed

The city of Chennai is alive with celebration today as residents mark Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, with vibrant traditions and family gatherings. Falling on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai, the festival signifies renewal, hope, and the start of a new journey.

In observance of the occasion, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a state holiday, prompting questions about what remains open and closed. As people partake in cultural festivities and rituals, several government offices, banks, and educational institutions will remain shut for the day. However, essential services and many commercial establishments are expected to operate as usual, catering to the festive crowds.

Puthandu is not only a day of spiritual reflection but also one of community celebration, as families come together to share traditional meals, exchange greetings, and visit temples to seek blessings for the year ahead.

What’s Open and Closed in Chennai on Puthandu

As Puthandu is observed as a public holiday across Tamil Nadu, several services and institutions in Chennai are operating on a modified schedule or remain closed for the day:

- Schools and Colleges: All educational institutions are closed today in observance of the Tamil New Year.

- Banks: Public and private sector banks are shut for the holiday.

- Government Offices: State government offices remain closed.

- Markets and Shops: While major markets are observing a holiday, local shops and small businesses may operate on limited hours depending on demand.

- Public Transport: The Chennai Metro and MTC buses are running on a reduced, holiday schedule.

- Private Offices: Many private sector offices are closed, though essential services such as healthcare and emergency operations continue to function.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly and check with individual establishments for specific operating hours.



Chennai Celebrates Puthandu with Safety Measures

As Puthandu festivities unfold across Chennai, city authorities have stepped up security to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration. The Chennai Police have deployed over 19,000 personnel across key areas, including temples, markets, and public spaces, to manage crowds and maintain law and order.