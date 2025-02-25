Comedian Tanmay Bhat's X account was hacked and misused to promote meme coins, prompting the comedian to take to his Instagram handle to alert his followers against clicking any links.

“My Twitter account has been hacked, please don't click on any links. Working to fix it,” wrote Tanmay Bhat on his Instagram story on Monday.

Tanmay Bhat warns user about his X account being hacked.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Tanmay Bhat's X account posted an update related to meme coin.

One of the posts on Bhat's X account on Monday night, claimed that he has launched his own meme coin by using the revenue he earned from YouTube.

“I love memes and Solana so I figured it was time for me to drop my own coin. Dev supply will be locked momentarily, I will be using YouTube revenue from streams and videos to support the coin and implementing it into my content,” read a post share from Tanmay Bhat's X account at 8.20 pm on Monday.

This is not the first time when a social media influencer or a celebrity has been targeted by scammers and hackers. Few weeks ago, south Indian actress Trisha Krishnan warned her followers to not trust any posts shared on her X account.

“My Twitter is hacked guys. Whatever posted is not from me until rectified. Thanks (sic),” read a post by Trisha Krishnan on Instagram on February 11.

Not just Indian celebrities, renowned global figures were also targeted by online hackers. In 2020, Twitter account of eminent personalities including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Joe Biden, etc were hacked to propafate Bitcoin scam.