‘Tanvi the Great’ premieres with 'Buy 1 Get 1' offer amid clash with love flick 'Saiyaara'

Tanvi the Great: Anupam Kher directorial movie hit the silver screen on Friday, July 18. The filmmakers are offering 'Buy 1 Get 1' offer amid clash with Yash Raj Film's Saiyaara Yash.

Cinephiles can avail the offer on BookMyShow using the code ‘TANVI.’ This offer is applicable only today.

Watch Tanvi the Great trailer here:

Tanvi the Great cast Produced under the banners Anupam Kher Studio and NFDC, the film features 160 minutes runtime. Alongside lead actors Anupam Kher and Shubhangi, the star cast includes, "Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Iain Glen.

Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “'TANVI THE GREAT' ANNOUNCES BOGO OFFER – ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN – ARRIVES IN CINEMAS *TOMORROW*... Team #TanviTheGreat has announced a #BOGO [Buy One Get One] free ticket offer for *Friday*, the day of release [18 July 2025], on #BookMyShow.”

Tanvi the Great story The narrative follows an autistic girl Tanvi who seeks to fulfil her late father’s dream to salute the Indian flag at Siachen. Determined to carry forward his dream, she sets off to join the Army.

Tanvi the Great review The trade analyst gave 3.5 rating to this social drama and called it “soul-stirring cinematic experience.” The emotionally driven storytelling keeps you engaged and emotionally invested for the most part, the goings-on do get slow-paced and stretched in the post-interval portions... A crisper narrative would've only enhanced the impact, " Taran Adarsh added.

Tanvi the Great audience review A user wrote, “May be this movie would not be in blockbuster collection but I am sure this can win your hearts! The story emotion engagement will be felt throughout movie. Also without any chaos !”

Another user remarked, “Cinema that heals, inspires, and makes you think. Hats off....”

A third user stated, “Just walked out of the #TanviTheGreat screening in Mumbai…With tears in my eyes… something truly magical.”