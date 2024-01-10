Target of 250 mn smart meter installations by 2025 unlikely to be met: ICRA
The pace of installations is likely to witness a significant jump over the next two years, with tendering activity expected to remain high in the near-to-medium term
Installation of smart meters in the country is expected to increase in the next two years, however, government may not be able to meet the target of 250 million smart meter installations by 2025, according to ICRA.
