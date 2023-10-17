Target space station by 2035, Indian on moon by 2040: PM
PM Modi chairs meeting to assess the progress on India’s manned moon mission
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday directed the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) to aim for setting up “Bharatiya Antriksha Station", or an Indian space station, by 2035, and seek to land the first Indian on the moon by 2040. The statements were a part of a meeting chaired by Modi to assess the progress made by Isro on India’s manned space mission, Gaganyaan.