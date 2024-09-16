Target to hire 100,000 seasonal employees, launches early holiday promotions

HOLIDAYSHOPPING-TARGET/HIRING (UPDATE 4, PIX):UPDATE 4-Target to hire 100,000 seasonal employees, launches early holiday promotions

Reuters
Published16 Sep 2024, 10:21 PM IST
Target to hire 100,000 seasonal employees, launches early holiday promotions
Target to hire 100,000 seasonal employees, launches early holiday promotions

(Adds Walmart comment in paragraph 4)

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Target said on Monday it would employ about 100,000 seasonal workers this holiday season, in line with the last three years, even as inflation-weary shoppers are expected to stay frugal during the key shopping period.

Holiday retail sales are expected to grow at their slowest pace in six years, according to data from Deloitte last week.

Target said the seasonal hires were for its stores and supply chain facilities, with majority of them working at its stores.

Walmart said its holiday hiring plans would be consistent with the past few years, where the company first offered more hours to existing employees and hired additional workers if needed. The retail bellwether had hired about 40,000 seasonal workers in 2022.

Overall, retailers plan to do similar levels of seasonal hiring as last year, consultancy firm Bain & Company has said. Last week, Bath & Body Works said it would hire 30,000 seasonal workers for the holiday season, same as 2023.

With customers expected to begin their holiday shopping early while looking for additional discounts in categories ranging from groceries to homegoods, retailers in the United States have been launching discounts and beefing up promotions.

Target added that its deals week program, Target Circle, will start from Oct. 6.

To lure value-seeking shoppers, Target said on Monday it would introduce more affordable holiday items, which include more than half of holiday toys under $20 and thousands of stocking stuffers under $5.

Earlier this year, Target reduced prices on over 5,000 popular items, including bread, soda, paper towels, and pet food, helping the company raise its full-year profit forecast after reporting upbeat quarterly comparable sales.

The holiday shopping season typically accounts for more than half of U.S. retailers' annual revenue.

Electronics retailer Best Buy said on Monday it would kick off its holiday season with multiple sales events, with its exclusive member sales starting from Sept. 27 to 29. (Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry and additional reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Savyata Mishra; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Maju Samuel)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 10:21 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTarget to hire 100,000 seasonal employees, launches early holiday promotions

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue