MLC, former Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor and a Pasmanda Muslim, Tariq Mansoor, has been appointed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party vice-president in one of the recent central office-bearers rejigs ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The appointment of Tariq Mansoor is being seen to be part of the party's overtures to Pasmanda (backward) Muslims as the saffron party looks for re-election in the coming polls.

Tariq Mansoor joined AMU as the vice chancellor on May 17, 2017 for a period of five years. While his tenure was supposed to be until 2022, it was extended for another year under special circumstances owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tariq Mansoor quit as the Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor when he was nominated, among six names, as the member of the UP legislative council. He is the first sitting vice chancellor of AMU who was named as the nominated member of the legislative council.

Before joining as the AMU Vice Chancellor, Tariq Mansoor served as the Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College & Hospital – the largest teaching and tertiary medical care centre in western UP– and also as Head of Department of Surgery in AMU.

In 2023, Tariq Mansoor was nominated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India as a Member of Padma Awards Committee. The AMU profile describes Tariq Mansoor as a keen tennis player who has reading interests in education, history, international affairs and politics. “His opinion pieces on a wide range of issues have been carried by leading dailies and news portals," it read.

“During his tenure as Vice-Chancellor, new courses have been started such as D.M. (Cardiology), MCH (Neurosurgery), M.B.A. (Hospital Administration and Islamic Finance), Masters in Architecture, M.Tech in Solar Energy, Biomedical Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Material Sciences, Green Energy and Sustainable Development, Earthquake Engineering and Disaster Management, M.Voc (Hons), B.Tech in Food Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Automobile Engineering (Electrical Vehicles), M.Sc. in Digital Science, Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, four new MD courses in Faculty of Unani Medicine, B.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. in Para Medical Courses etc," it said.