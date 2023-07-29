Tariq Mansoor: From Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor to BJP Vice President1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Tariq Mansoor, former AMU Vice Chancellor, has been appointed as the BJP vice-president ahead of the 2024 elections. Here's a brief profile of Tariq Mansoor
MLC, former Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor and a Pasmanda Muslim, Tariq Mansoor, has been appointed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party vice-president in one of the recent central office-bearers rejigs ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
