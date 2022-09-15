Tata 1mg FY22 revenue up 66% to 222 crore, net loss narrows. Details here

The revenue of Tata 1mg, Tata group-owned online pharmacy, rose 65.7 per cent to ₹222.10 crore in financial year ’22, while its net loss has narrowed. Tata 1mg’s net loss narrowed to ₹146.30 crore, as per the data sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}