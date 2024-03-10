An online shopper, who ordered sneakers from Tata Cliq Luxury received wrong item. The customer appealed to the company to refund the money but the company declined the request. Here's what happened next.

Tata Cliq Luxury, an online shopping brand is under scrutiny for delivering wrong item and then refusing to offer refund. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An online shopper, who ordered sneakers from Tata Cliq Luxury received wrong item. The customer urged the company to offer a refund but the company declined to process request. Despite acknowledging their mistake of shipping wrong item, the company reasoned that the product received in return failed quality check.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a user shared the story, claiming that he purchased 'New Balance 9060 Grey & Blue Sneakers' priced at ₹22,999 from Tata Cliq Luxury. He claimed that he received a pair of simple slippers instead of the sneakers that he had ordered as he attached the photos of the same order and the parcel he received.

The user stated, "Tata Cliq Luxury is out here defrauding customers of their hard-earned money. I've lost my money, but pls save yourselves from being scammed. I ordered New Balance sneakers, they sent a pair of slippers, now refusing to refund money saying quality check failed."



The consumer had put forth a complaint and attempted to return the product where he was faced with a number of issues. However, the situation worsened when the company cited quality standards as the reason for withholding a refund which can be deduced from the email screenshot shared by the customer.

The company in response to his tweet, apologised for the hassle and disappointment to the customer and promised to resolve the problem. The company stated, "Your disappointment with our products and services hurts us the most, and we deeply apologize for the hassle it has caused you. We request you to share the order details via the below DM link, so we can check and provide further assistance."

The Luxury online shopping brand further added, "Tata CLiQ Luxury recommends you not to share any personal or order-related details on any public platform. We value your safety. "

Netizens were strong to react as the post went viral, the social media users weighing in with their perspectives over the scenario.

One user stated, "How can a returned item fail their quality standards? Isn't that the purpose of a return?" Another user remarked, “They claimed the correct product was delivered, so they won't process a refund. It's easier to blame the customers than to implement quality checks by the delivery partner to ensure the correct product is delivered in good condition."

A third user commented, "Scams like this are becoming increasingly common because companies rely on third-party vendors for deliveries, and the scam occurs at their end. The only solution is to record the unpacking of your products and take strict action against the company." A fourth user tweeted, "Lesson learned. Unboxing expensive/luxury items should be recorded with proper details on the delivery tag." A fifth user said, “Bhai itne costly shoes to store se hi purchase karne chaiye, galti to aapki bhi hain." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

