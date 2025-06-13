Tata execs volunteer help for AI victims' kin; Chandra vows transparency
Summary
At N. Chandrasekaran's 30-minute meeting, senior Tata executives offered to help small businesses that lost key personnel in the tragedy, and the affected families with children’s education and financial assistance
The Tata Group pledged to further assist the families and small businesses of AI-171 victims and get to the cause of the accident, as investigations began into Thursday's crash that killed more than 250 people.
