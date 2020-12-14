Tata Group to file Expression of Interest for Air India today: Report

Tata Group to file Expression of Interest for Air India today: Report1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2020, 10:54 AM IST
Tata group will use Air Asia as a vehicle where Tata Sons has a significant majority stake
Tata Group will file an Expression of Interest for Air India on Monday, according to ANI sources.
Tata group will use Air Asia as a vehicle where Tata Sons has a significant majority stake, ANI sources told.
Also read: Why your health plan premium is suddenly spiking
Further details are awaited.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×