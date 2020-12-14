OPEN APP
Tata Group to file Expression of Interest for Air India today: Report

Tata group will use Air Asia as a vehicle where Tata Sons has a significant majority stake

Tata Group will file an Expression of Interest for Air India on Monday, according to ANI sources.

Tata group will use Air Asia as a vehicle where Tata Sons has a significant majority stake, ANI sources told.

Further details are awaited.

