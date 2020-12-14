Subscribe
Tata Group to file Expression of Interest for Air India today: Report
Tata Group will file an Expression of Interest for Air India today

Tata Group to file Expression of Interest for Air India today: Report

1 min read . 10:54 AM IST

Tata group will use Air Asia as a vehicle where Tata Sons has a significant majority stake

Tata Group will file an Expression of Interest for Air India on Monday, according to ANI sources.

Tata Group will file an Expression of Interest for Air India on Monday, according to ANI sources.

Tata group will use Air Asia as a vehicle where Tata Sons has a significant majority stake, ANI sources told.

Tata group will use Air Asia as a vehicle where Tata Sons has a significant majority stake, ANI sources told.

Further details are awaited.

