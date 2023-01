Tata Motors brought to light its electric prowess on the first day of Auto Expo 2023 edition. The company unveiled its concept EV - Avinya for the first time. It also introduced Tata Harrier EV and Tata Sierra EV along with CNG models of Tata Punch and Tata Altroz. Let’s take a look

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv ICE concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The vehicle, Tata Motors, said will officially be launched in the markets in 2024.Tata Curvv is said to come with ‘the toughness and durability of an SUV’. It features the sleek design of a coupe, the company says.

Announcing the Curvv Concept, the company said that it welcomes ‘a new era of smart mobility with the ultra-modern Tata CURVV’.

Tata Avinya Concept EV

At the event, Tata Motors also give us a glimpse of its concept EV- Tata Avinya. The concept EV is based on the company's Gen 3 EV architecture.

Tata Harrier EV

The company introduced the electric model of Tata Harrier SUV. Likely to be launched in 2025, Tata Harrier EV will be equipped with dual electric motor setup. It will come with a 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) for safety.

The EV is said to compete against the likes of Mahindra XUV.E8 (electric XUV700), MG ZS EV and BYD Atto 3 in the country.

Tata Sierra EV

Tata also unveiled the Sierra EV for the first time at Auto Expo 2023. The electric vehicle draws inspiration from the original Sierra that was unveiled in 1991.

Tata Altroz and Punch CNG models

At the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, Tata Motors introduced the CNG models of Tata Altroz and Tata Punch. The CNG models are equipped with twin cylinder engines and will be available in 1.2 petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engine variants.

The company, however, has not revealed the price of the CNG models yet.

Tata Altroz Racer edition

Tata Altroz Racer edition was also showcased at the event. The vehicle features an all-black roof with black alloy wheels. There is a black hood in the front, while the ORVMs are also painted in glossy black.

“Introducing the performance avatar of the ALTROZ that is sporty and stunning A race car-inspired design combined with exhilarating performance to get your pulses racing!," the company wrote in a tweet.