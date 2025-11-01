Tata Motors, JBM among half a dozen firms eyeing India’s largest electric bus tender
Manas Pimpalkhare , Ayaan Kartik 6 min read 01 Nov 2025, 05:40 am IST
The tender seeks to deploy 10,900 e-buses in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru under the PM E-Drive scheme. However, the tender was deferred twice earlier as companies had concerns regarding high bidding costs.
New Delhi: At least half a dozen Indian electric bus makers, including Tata Motors Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, and PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Ltd, are eyeing the country’s largest e-bus tender set to close on 6 November, according to two people aware of the development.
