Companies have expressed concerns about the asset-heavy model as they will bear the cost of the e-bus on their balance sheet. Mint reported earlier on 15 October, citing people privy to the matter that Tata Motors has skipped tenders where the company has to own the e-bus, i.e., asset-heavy contract models. The company plans to re-enter select tenders through a consortium model, even as full clarity on asset-light mechanisms is awaited, a Tata Motors spokesperson said at the time.