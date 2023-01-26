Tata Motors' target of achieving net zero automotive debt by FY24 on track: CFO2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 12:44 AM IST
- The CFO said while the target is on track for the domestic business, it has been stretched for the British arm Jaguar Land Rover
Tata Motors’ group CFO PB Balaji said on Wednesday that the target of achieving net zero automotive debt by the financial year 2024 is on track. He said while the target is on track for the domestic business, it has been stretched for the British arm Jaguar Land Rover.
