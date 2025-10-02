Tata's Nelco adopts a new path to its satellite internet ambition
Jatin Grover 5 min read 02 Oct 2025, 05:40 am IST
Summary
Nelco has received a letter of intent from the government to offer satellite as a virtual network operator by tying up with third-party satellite companies. That marks a shift in strategy for Nelco, which has tied up with Eutelsat OneWeb
Tata Group-owned Nelco Ltd has received the government’s preliminary approval to resell satellite internet services to consumers by partnering with companies such as Elon Musk’s Starlink, OneWeb, Amazon’s Kuiper and Jio Satellite, according to three people in the know.
