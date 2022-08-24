Tata Group, which had bought state-run carrier Air India in a $2.4 billion equity and debt deal earlier in 2022, is planning an excessive overhaul of the carrier and Air India Express. According to an ANI report, Tata Group is planning to induct six Boeing 777-200 aircraft and 25 Airbus A320 Neos by the first quarter of next year.

Tata is also planning to take aircraft from the secondary lease market to beef up capacity in the short term. Boeing 777 aircraft is set to be leased from the US airline, Delta which had phased out 18 Boeing 777 aircraft during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aircraft will join the fleet by October. The report also said that the aircraft will be used to increase flights on the India-US route.

A320 Neo jets will start joining the fleet starting next year which will help to increase capacity on domestic routes. The airline is also about to get 10 grounded wide-body aircraft back to service by early 2023. Its wide-body fleet currently stands at 43.

The report also said that Air India Express is mulling an increase in the capacity by taking five Boeing 737 aircraft from Vistara.

As part of its fleet expansion plan, Air India has decided to allow its pilots to fly till the age of 65. The decision was made public on July 29.

The airline said, "DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) allows pilots to fly till the age of 65 years, compared to the Air India retirement age of 58 years. Allowing pilots to fly till the age of 65 is a practice followed by most airlines in the industry."

"To meet our requirement, it is proposed to retain our current trained pilots at Air India post-retirement on a contractual basis for five years extendable to 65 years," it mentioned. The aviation industry sources have also said that Air India is considering buying more than 200 new planes.

