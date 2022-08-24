Tata planning massive Air India overhaul, capacity to be upgraded

Tata Group, which had bought state-run carrier Air India in a $2.4 billion equity and debt deal earlier in 2022, is planning an excessive overhaul of the carrier and Air India Express. According to an ANI report, Tata Group is planning to induct six Boeing 777-200 aircraft and 25 Airbus A320 Neos by the first quarter of next year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}