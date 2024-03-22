Tata Play launches 4K ahead of IPL season, in association with Disney Star

Direct-to-home platform Tata Play has launched a 4K platform service in association with Disney Star for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The service will cater to a cohort of audiences desiring access to high definition 4K content via television, the company said in a statement.

Viewers with subscriptions to Tata Play Binge+ Android set-top boxes will be able to watch sporting events like the IPL, ICC T20 World Cup, and movies like D-Day, Arjun Reddy, Goodluck Jerry, A Thursday, and Talvaar on the 4K service priced at ₹99 per month.

Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer Pallavi Puri said the 4K service will not just rest with Tata IPL but shall be extended to a content pipeline including key sporting events, movies and international content.

In a recent interview with Mint, Harit Nagpal, managing director and chief executive, Tata Play had said the company is looking to increasingly reach out to non-DTH subscribers as it plans to bring more services on board its OTT aggregator platform Binge.

After testing the service with its DTH subscriber base for over two years, it later opened up the platform for all connected TV and smartphone users, with no prerequisite of needing a DTH subscription.

The Binge platform hosts national, regional and international apps including Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema, Hallmark, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, Sun NXT, ReelDrama, Voot Kids, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay and ShortsTV.

"This collaboration with Tata Play represents our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and providing audiences with unparalleled viewing experiences. The introduction of the 4K service, starting with the Tata IPL this year, signifies our commitment to always better viewer experience, bringing sports and entertainment to life like never before," Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, head - distribution and international, Disney Star said in a statement.

