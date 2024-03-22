Tata Play launches 4K ahead of IPL season, in association with Disney Star
Viewers with subscriptions to Tata Play Binge+ Android set-top boxes will be able to watch sporting events like the IPL, ICC T20 World Cup, and several movies on the 4K service priced at ₹99 per month.
Direct-to-home platform Tata Play has launched a 4K platform service in association with Disney Star for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The service will cater to a cohort of audiences desiring access to high definition 4K content via television, the company said in a statement.