Home / News / Tata Power net profit rises 85% to 935 cr in Jul-Sep quarter

Tata Power net profit rises 85% to 935 cr in Jul-Sep quarter

1 min read . 04:41 PM ISTPTI
The consolidated net profit of Tata Power was 505.66 crore

Tata Power net profit has risen 85 per cent to 935 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Tata Power on Friday reported about an 85 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to 935.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenue.

The consolidated net profit of the company was 505.66 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a BSE filing stated.

The total income of the company rose to 14,181.07 crore in the quarter from 10,187.33 crore a year ago.

Tata Power's PAT (profit after tax or net profit) has increased for the 12th consecutive quarter, demonstrating the effectiveness of its business strategy, the company said in a statement.

"We have witnessed a strong performance from all of our business clusters - Generation, Transmission, Distribution, including Odisha, and Renewables.

The fact that our PAT has increased for 12th consecutive quarters demonstrates the strong foundations upon which each of these businesses have been built," Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said in the statement.

