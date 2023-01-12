Tata Safari gets 'Dark' edition with ADAS suite, 360-degree view camera2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 04:53 PM IST
- The new Tata Safari special edition comes in all Black shade with red accents. One can see new upholstery seats covered in red.
At the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors has pulled the cover off the Dark edition of Safari SUV. Mechanically, Tata Safari remains unchanged, but the dark edition comes with red accents in the overall design. It also gets a new touch screen infotainment system with a 360 degree surround view camera and ADAS suite.