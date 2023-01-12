At the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors has pulled the cover off the Dark edition of Safari SUV. Mechanically, Tata Safari remains unchanged, but the dark edition comes with red accents in the overall design. It also gets a new touch screen infotainment system with a 360 degree surround view camera and ADAS suite.

“Surrender yourself to the charisma of the all-new avatar of Harrier #DARK. Draped with the Oberon Black exterior shade and red accents, the power-packed SUV is an absolute stunner to experience at the #AE2023," reads a post shared by the company on Twitter.

As mentioned above, the new Tata Safari special edition comes in all Black shade with red accents. One can see new upholstery seats covered in red. There are red hues on the door grab handles, and a front centre armrest.

Major change coming with the Tata Safari Dark edition, unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 is the addition of ADAS suite. The auto manufacturer has also added a 360-degree surround view camera. Inside the cabin, improvements include a new instrument cluster and revamped touchscreen infotainment system.

At the front, the special edition looks similar to the original Dark colour variant. Except that one can see red accents on the hexagonal element of the grille and red-painted brake calipers. The SUV also gets an illuminated roof liner.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors brought to light its electric prowess on the first day of Auto Expo 2023 edition. The company unveiled its concept EV - Avinya for the first time. It also introduced Tata Harrier EV and Tata Sierra EV along with CNG models of Tata Punch and Tata Altroz. Tata Curvv ICE concept will officially be launched in the markets in 2024.Tata Curvv is said to come with ‘the toughness and durability of an SUV’. It features the sleek design of a coupe, the company says.