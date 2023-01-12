Tata Safari gets 'Dark' edition with ADAS suite, 360-degree view camera

Meanwhile, Tata Motors brought to light its electric prowess on the first day of Auto Expo 2023 edition. The company unveiled its concept EV - Avinya for the first time. It also introduced Tata Harrier EV and Tata Sierra EV along with CNG models of Tata Punch and Tata Altroz. Tata Curvv ICE concept will officially be launched in the markets in 2024.Tata Curvv is said to come with ‘the toughness and durability of an SUV’. It features the sleek design of a coupe, the company says.

