Tata Starbucks profitable at store level, but rapid expansion deepens losses
Summary
Tata Starbucks posted a ₹135.7 crore net loss in FY25, up 65% from ₹82 crore in FY24. Revenue rose by just 5% to ₹1,277 crore, weighed down by weakness in the quick service restaurant sector during the first half of the year.
Coffee chain Starbucks, which operates in India via a 50:50 joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), is seeing store-level profitability, but rapid expansion is hurting its profitability, a top Tata Group executive said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story