Tata-Mistry case: Supreme Court to hear review plea of Shapoorji Pallonji group today1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
- Tata-Mistry case: Cyrus Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as the chairman of TSPL in 2012 but was ousted four years later.
The Supreme Court will hear in open court today the review petition filed by Shapoorji Pallonji Group challenging the top court's verdict in the dispute between Tata Sons Limited and Cyrus Mistry in which the Court had ruled in favour of Tatas.
A three-judge bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said, "Applications seeking oral hearing of the Review Petitions are allowed. List the review petitions on Wednesday, March 9, 2022."
The order was passed on February 15.
The apex court in its March 26, 2021 judgment had set aside the December 2019 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) which had reinstated Cyrus Mistry as the Chairperson of Tata Sons Limited.
Cyrus Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as the chairman of TSPL in 2012 but was ousted four years later.
The SP Group had told the top court that Mistry's removal as the chairman of TSPL at a board meeting held in October 2016 was akin to a "blood sport" and "ambush", in complete violation of the principles of corporate governance and in pervasive violation of the Articles of Association in the process.
The Tata Group had vehemently opposed the allegations and denied any wrongdoing, saying the board was well within its right to remove Mistry as the chairman
A bench of then Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and Ramasubramanian in the judgement had said the ouster of Mistry not only as Executive Chairman but also Director was justified.
