Hours after Kiren Rijiju shared his undated picture with Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh, saying the Yangtse area in Tawang sector was “fully secured" while also attacking Rahul Gandhi, the Congress claimed that the Union minister put a 2019 picture.
Hours after Kiren Rijiju shared his undated picture with Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh, saying the Yangtse area in Tawang sector was “fully secured" while also attacking Rahul Gandhi, the Congress claimed that the Union minister put a 2019 picture.
Earlier in the day, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attacked Rahul Gandhi over his “Chinese threat" remark, saying he was not only insulting the Indian Army but was also damaging the country’s image.
Earlier in the day, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attacked Rahul Gandhi over his “Chinese threat" remark, saying he was not only insulting the Indian Army but was also damaging the country’s image.
It was after Rahul Gandhi alleged that China was preparing for war and the Indian government was asleep. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came a few days after the Chinese and the Indian troops clashed in Yangtse area of Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.
It was after Rahul Gandhi alleged that China was preparing for war and the Indian government was asleep. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came a few days after the Chinese and the Indian troops clashed in Yangtse area of Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.
Rahul Gandhi also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of the Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is "beating up our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".
Rahul Gandhi also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of the Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is "beating up our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".
Reacting to it, Kiren Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging the nation's image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment (for) the country."
Reacting to it, Kiren Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging the nation's image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment (for) the country."
In another tweet, the Union minister said Yangtse area in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang is "fully secured now" due to an "adequate deployment of the brave jawans". He also shared an undated picture with Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh.
In another tweet, the Union minister said Yangtse area in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang is "fully secured now" due to an "adequate deployment of the brave jawans". He also shared an undated picture with Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh.
Now, Congress leaders have claimed that the picture is from 2019. Congress also dug out his 2019 picture which the Union minister himself had posted on 29 October 2019.
Now, Congress leaders have claimed that the picture is from 2019. Congress also dug out his 2019 picture which the Union minister himself had posted on 29 October 2019.
Attacking Kiren Rijiju, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calling him a “shameless distorian", while Supriya Shrinate said the minister could have avoided using a picture from 2019.
Attacking Kiren Rijiju, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calling him a “shameless distorian", while Supriya Shrinate said the minister could have avoided using a picture from 2019.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.