Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Focus on real tax evasion, not issues prone to interpretation, tax officials told

Focus on real tax evasion, not issues prone to interpretation, tax officials told

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Sanjay Agarwal, chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) spoke about the need for enforcement agencies to stay ahead of evaders

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, chairman, CBIC.

New Delhi: Tax officers should balance the need for enforcing compliance with the need to ensure ease of doing business in the country, senior finance ministry officials said at a national conference of the indirect tax authority.

At the second edition of the ‘national conference of enforcement chiefs of state and central GST formations’ held in the capital on Tuesday, revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra stressed on the importance of maintaining “a fine balance between enforcement actions and ease of doing business," an official statement said.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Malhotra urged central and state tax officers to focus on fake registrations during a special drive that has been launched and emphasized the need to track down the masterminds and beneficiaries of fake tax credits so that strict action can be taken. Malhotra said recent changes in GST returns will help in tackling GST evasion in a systematic manner.

Also Read: What are the tax implications of receiving a gift?

Sanjay Agarwal, chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) spoke about the need for enforcement agencies to stay ahead of evaders so that the sanctity of the GST system is preserved. He advised enforcement units of the tax administration “to focus on real evasion rather than interpretative issues and general industry practice," the statement said.

Special GST drive

The government has launched a two-month special drive launched on 16 August to weed out fake GST registrations used by wrongdoers to evade tax.

“Based on certain identified risk parameters, close to 59,000 potential fake firms have been identified for verification and further enquiry," the statement said.

The statement also said, quoting the Director General of GST Intelligence, that tax evasion of Rs. 1.2 trillion related to wrongful use of tax credits, has been detected since year 2020.

Also Read: Why CBIC asked its officials to check before shooting off tax demands

Extensive use of technology and disclosure requirements have helped the tax administration to scale up GST revenue collections over the years. CBIC has already told field officers that it is possible for tax officials and tax payers to interpret certain legal provisions differently and in such cases, senior field officers who investigate the matter must sound out the top authority before issuing show cause notices, Mint reported on Tuesday.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh writes on the Indian economy, government policy, regulatory developments and trends in the business landscape. His areas of reporting include finance, taxation, company law, bankruptcy code, competition law, financial reporting and auditing. He also covers federal policy think tank NITI Aayog.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.