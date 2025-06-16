Cabinet secretariat to hear taxpayer, trader grievances on tax, customs
Taxpayers or importers/exporters facing issues such as delays, harassment, or poor service from these departments can now file their complaints with the Directorate of Public Grievances, which functions under the Cabinet Secretariat.
New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at enhancing citizen-centric governance and ease of doing business through better grievance redressal, the government has brought both the income tax department and customs-related matters under the purview of its central public grievance system, a government notification said on Monday.