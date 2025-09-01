Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan opens up about life with tennis star and ‘giving him space’: ‘Stressful, but…’

Life on the professional tennis circuit may be demanding, but Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle says their bond makes the chaos easier to handle. In a recent interview with Spotlight, she spoke about the fun, the “weird little routines” they’ve built and how she gives him “space” during his match days.

Morgan Riddle said, “The friendship, the fun, the weird little routines we’ve built. It’s a stressful lifestyle, but having a best friend to navigate it with makes it a lot more grounding.”

In their relationship, Morgan Riddle reveals she knows when to step away to “give him space”.

“Mostly by trying to keep the mood light and calm. When he’s locked in during a tournament, he’s quiet on match days and doesn’t say much, so I mostly just give him space. I’m usually busy filming content anyway, so it works out,” she said.

Morgan Riddle has often been seen at Taylor Fritz's matches and in July 2025, the tennis star had credited her for his 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) win over Karen Khachanov set up a semifinal meeting with two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

“There's been a pretty constant results-and-ranking rise since we've been together,” Fritz said.

"I think I would have to say she's been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier. Almost like kind of just mother me in a way," he added, chuckling to himself, “with like, the diet and going to sleep on time.”

A smiling Fritz later added: “Yeah, that maybe wasn't the best choice of words.”

WHO IS MORGAN RIDDLE? Morgan Riddle’s journey took her from Minnesota to New York, where she pursued studies at Wagner College and built an impressive resume along the way.

“I grew up in Minnesota, and I’m extremely grateful that I did! I thought that I would live on a farm like my family; I spent a lot of time growing up at my grandpa’s dairy farm. I had a brief phase of wanting to be a nurse before learning that I have a severe phobia of blood. When I was around 15 years old, I watched a show that made me want to work in magazines and I hung on to that one for a while,” she said in the interview.

“By the end of my junior year, I had completed seven internships,” Morgan Riddle said in a Wagner College video about the Class of 2019 member.

Her experience during the internships spanned a magazine, a newspaper, a government office, a coffee startup, and a real estate firm, with much of her work centered on social media.

About five years ago, in 2020, Morgan Riddle crossed paths with tennis star Taylor Fritz.

Riddle's clips on TikTok, where she has nearly 600,000 followers, are more popular. She also has more than 450,000 followers on Instagram.