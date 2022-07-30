It is quite known to everybody that travelling by aeroplane is the least environment friendly method because emissions per mile travelled in an aircraft are significantly less efficient than any other form of transport. People using private jets are the worst offenders for emissions per passenger. It is the most popular mode of transport among celebrities. They often choose short-haul journeys instead of environment friendly method of transportation.

According to a research conducted by A Yard Study, an average amount of CO2 emissions produced only by the celebrities' private jets in 2022 so far is 3376.64 tonnes each.

Take a look at top 10 celebrity CO2e offenders,

1) Taylor Swift: Swift who is today's popular pop star, is also the biggest celebrity CO2e offender of this year so far, with producing 8,293.54 tonnes flight emission using his private jet for the journeys.

2) Floyd Mayweather: The Boxing legend has emitted 7,076.8 tonnes of CO2 from his private jet this year so far, 1,011 times more than the average person’s yearly.

3) Jay-Z: The Rapper and Beyonce's husband comes after Taylor Swift and Floyd Mayweather in the list of CO2e polluter. So far this year, he has produced 6,981.3 tonnes of CO2 on his private jet.

4) A-Rod: J-Lo's ex-fiance and baseball player, A-Rod, is known for his jet-set lifestyle. According to the data, he is the fourth biggest CO2e offender with producing 5,342.7 tonnes of emission from his private jet so far this year.

5) Blake Shelton: American Singer, Blake Shelton has emitted 4495 tonnes of CO2 so far this year, 642 times more than what the average person produces in an entire year.

6) Steven Spielberg: Legendary film director Steven Spielberg is at sixth position in the list of CO2e offenders. He has produced 4,465 tonnes of CO2 from his private jet so far this year.

7) Kim Kardashian: Kim K who often shares the picture of her private jet, has emitted 4268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions so far in 2022, 609.8 times more than the average person emits in a year.

8) Mark Wahlberg: Mark Wahlberg has emitted 3772.85 tonnes of CO2 emissions so far in 2022, that is, 538.9 times more than the average person's yearly, according to the data.

9) Oprah Winfrey: Multi-billionaire television host Oprah Winfrey is ninth on the list and has emitted around 3,493.17 tonnes of CO2 using her private jet this year.

10) Travis Scott: Scott has emitted 3033.3 tonnes of CO2e so far this year.

(The list is based on the research conducted by A Yard Study. )