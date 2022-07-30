Taylor Swift biggest celebrity CO2e polluter, check full list2 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 06:36 AM IST
People using private jets are the worst offenders for emissions per passenger.
It is quite known to everybody that travelling by aeroplane is the least environment friendly method because emissions per mile travelled in an aircraft are significantly less efficient than any other form of transport. People using private jets are the worst offenders for emissions per passenger. It is the most popular mode of transport among celebrities. They often choose short-haul journeys instead of environment friendly method of transportation.