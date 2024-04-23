Taylor Swift isn’t a tortured poet

When James Joyce was writing “Ulysses," his 1922 modernist masterpiece, he is supposed to have declared, “I’ve put in so many enigmas and puzzles that it will keep the professors busy for centuries arguing over what I meant." When it comes to interpretive zeal, however, Joyce scholars have nothing on Swifties, the ferociously dedicated young fans of Taylor Swift. As soon as the pop star announced, in February, that her next album would be called “The Tortured Poets Department," the internet started to speculate about the title’s significance. When the album was released on April 19, the “close reading" of Swift’s lyrics, as it would be called in English departments, went into overdrive.