Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are engaged! Fans flood social media with tears and screams, ‘someone SEDATE ME!’

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce announced on Tuesday through social media that they are engaged to be married. In a joint Instagram post, Taulor Swift and Travis Kelce shared pictures from their engagement and said, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The engagement was welcomed on social media, with more than 17 million likes on the Instagram post by Tuesday afternoon. The news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement broke the internet with tears and screams!

A fan page wrote, “taylor is finally living her fairytale dreams that she would write songs about as a teenager someone SEDATE ME.”

Photos showed the American couple in a garden of pink and white flowers. One image showed Kelce on one knee looking up at Swift, and another featured a large ring on Swift's left hand. A snippet of Swift's song "So High School" played in the background of the post.

Another user noted, "HELP i was literally in a management meeting when my coworker leaned to me and said “taylor swift is engaged.”

Pop Crave on X, wrote, "“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨 — Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce announcing their engagement.”

A fan noted, “I AM CRYING THIS IS SO PERFECT. THIS IS EVERYTHING. ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING. TAYLOR DESERVES THE WORLD. I AM HOWLING”

Another one wrote, “all thoughts dedicated towards taylor swift in a wedding dress”

Another user noted, "taylor swift getting engaged "later" in life should be proof to the hopeless romantics out there that there is hope and you just need to be patient. your person will come. there is no need to rush. 🩷"

A user wrote, “taylor swift is officially engaged, our teenage pop star healed and I believe in love again🥹”

"After hundreds and hundreds of songs Taylor Swift finally got engaged," noted a user on X.

"Dear Actually Agents, when you return to X, I just wanted to let you know that the biggest story of today was that Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce got engaged, in case you didn't see all the big accounts posting about it," wrote Pretty pudgy on X.

Both aged 35, Swift and Kelce began their relationship in 2023 after her concert at Arrowhead Stadium, home to the Kansas City Chiefs. On his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce admitted he was disappointed not to meet her during the show. Their romance became public that September when Swift started appearing at Chiefs games, while Kelce was spotted supporting her at several Eras Tour stops. That tour went on to gross more than $2 billion.