Axis Bank’s Burgundy Private and Hurun India released the second edition of the top 10 women employers in the country. The 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India list has some of the biggest employers of women in the country. The list is led by Tata Consultancy Services which employs about 2.1 lakh or 35 per cent of women employees of the total workforce.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is followed by Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries that employ 40 per cent, 36 per cent, 28 per cent and 18 per cent of women employees, respectively.

According to the list, the top 10 employers of women in the country are Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Page Industries.

Of these companies, Page Industries, which is valued at ₹55,511 crore, employs about 74 per cent of women. It is followed by Motherson Sumi Systems which has 41 per cent of women.

View Full Image Axis Bank’s Burgundy Private and Hurun India list

Burgundy Private, which is Axis Bank’s Private Banking Business, and Hurun India have released the ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’. This is the second edition of the list, which ranks the 500 most valuable companies in India.

“Women make up 16 per cent of the boards of the companies from the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500. As India’s economy grows and the India 500 becomes bigger, expect the percentage of women board directors to grow too. The 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 are some of the biggest employers of women in the country led by Tata Consultancy Services with about 2.1 lakh women employees," Anas Rahman Junaid MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India said.