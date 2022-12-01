TCS becomes top women employer in India with 35% female staff

“Women make up 16 per cent of the boards of the companies from the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500. As India’s economy grows and the India 500 becomes bigger, expect the percentage of women board directors to grow too. The 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 are some of the biggest employers of women in the country led by Tata Consultancy Services with about 2.1 lakh women employees," Anas Rahman Junaid MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India said.

