Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of its 5G-enabled solution, TCS Cognitive Plant Operations Adviser for the Microsoft Azure Private Mobile Edge Computing (PMEC) platform, the company informed in an official release.

As per the release the launch of PMEC is to help companies in industries like manufacturing, oil and gas, consumer packaged goods, and pharmaceuticals transform production.

“We are helping our clients with plant operations to build predictive and prescriptive capabilities into their production for superior outcomes using powerful cognitive and edge compute capabilities," said Siva Ganesan, Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS.

In an official release, the solution integrates with Microsoft Azure private MEC to help plant operators reduce waste, increase equipment uptime, and zero-out safety incidents.

“The convergence of edge compute, 5G networking and AI simplifies the design and delivery of modern connected applications like TCS’ Cognitive Plant Operations Adviser, driving factory automation, worker safety, productivity, and sustainability for global manufacturers. Leveraging Azure services brings simplicity to deliver and manage the solution at scale," said Shriraj Gaglani, VP Product Management, Microsoft.