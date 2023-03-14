TCS launches 5G-enabled cognitive plant operations adviser1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 01:20 PM IST
- In an official release, the solution integrates with Microsoft Azure private MEC to help plant operators reduce waste, increase equipment uptime, and zero-out safety incidents.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of its 5G-enabled solution, TCS Cognitive Plant Operations Adviser for the Microsoft Azure Private Mobile Edge Computing (PMEC) platform, the company informed in an official release.
