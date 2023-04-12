TCS net profit rises over 12% to 11,436 crore in March quarter

TCS net profit rises over 12% to ₹11,436 crore in March quarter2 min read . 06:21 PM IST
- TCS net profit rises more than 12 pc to ₹11,436 crore in March quarter against ₹9,959 crore a year ago.
The net profit of Tata Consultancy and Services (TCS) grew by more than 12 per cent to ₹11,436 crore in the January-March quarter in FY 23, from ₹9,959 crore a year ago.
The net profit of Tata Consultancy and Services (TCS) grew by more than 12 per cent to ₹11,436 crore in the January-March quarter in FY 23, from ₹9,959 crore a year ago.
The company's consolidated revenue rose by 16.94 per cent to ₹59,162 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year from ₹50,591 crore in Q4 of the FY 22. Notably, the company registered a revenue of ₹58,229 crore in Decmber 2022 quarter. The revenue growth of the company stood at 10.7 per cent yoy.
The company's consolidated revenue rose by 16.94 per cent to ₹59,162 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year from ₹50,591 crore in Q4 of the FY 22. Notably, the company registered a revenue of ₹58,229 crore in Decmber 2022 quarter. The revenue growth of the company stood at 10.7 per cent yoy.
The company's consolidated Profit After Tax stood at ₹10,846 crore in December 2022 quarter. In the third quarter of the previous fianncial year, TCS reduced its work force by 2.197 employees to 613,974, compared to the total number of employees of 616,171 in the quarter ending September in FY 2023.
The company's consolidated Profit After Tax stood at ₹10,846 crore in December 2022 quarter. In the third quarter of the previous fianncial year, TCS reduced its work force by 2.197 employees to 613,974, compared to the total number of employees of 616,171 in the quarter ending September in FY 2023.
The company made a net addtion of 821 employees in its total work force in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year. The total work force of TCS stood at 614,795 as on 31 March, 2023. In 2023, the company added 22,600 employees on a net basis and has onboarded over 44,000 freshers and honoured all job offers.
The company made a net addtion of 821 employees in its total work force in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year. The total work force of TCS stood at 614,795 as on 31 March, 2023. In 2023, the company added 22,600 employees on a net basis and has onboarded over 44,000 freshers and honoured all job offers.
TCS total workforce in the December quarter of FY23 was 613,974 employees. During the quarter that ended in December, there was a net reduction of 2,197 employees compared to a headcount of 616,171 employees in the September 2022 quarter, the duration when the tech firm made its second highest hiring among its peers after infosys.
TCS total workforce in the December quarter of FY23 was 613,974 employees. During the quarter that ended in December, there was a net reduction of 2,197 employees compared to a headcount of 616,171 employees in the September 2022 quarter, the duration when the tech firm made its second highest hiring among its peers after infosys.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹59,162 crore. TCS registered a 16.9 percent hike from ₹50,591 crore in the year-ago quarter. The tech giant has also declared a final dividend of ₹24 per equity share. On Wednesday, the company's share ended 0.87 per cent higher at ₹3,242.10 on BSE.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹59,162 crore. TCS registered a 16.9 percent hike from ₹50,591 crore in the year-ago quarter. The tech giant has also declared a final dividend of ₹24 per equity share. On Wednesday, the company's share ended 0.87 per cent higher at ₹3,242.10 on BSE.
Moreover, the company's attrition rate fell by 21.3 per cent on an LTM basis in Q3FY23 which is 21.5 per cent lower than its previous financial year. The company hinted of a further decline in its attrition rate in the coming quarters.
Moreover, the company's attrition rate fell by 21.3 per cent on an LTM basis in Q3FY23 which is 21.5 per cent lower than its previous financial year. The company hinted of a further decline in its attrition rate in the coming quarters.